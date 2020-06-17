Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $3.57 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,744,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316,593. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.