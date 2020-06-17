Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (IDCBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 45,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,367. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

