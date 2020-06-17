Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 27th, Kelly Wright sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $268,380.00.
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 19th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.
Fastly stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. 7,166,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,212. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $60.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 60.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.
