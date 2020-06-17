Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Kelly Wright sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $268,380.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

Fastly stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. 7,166,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,212. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $60.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 60.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

