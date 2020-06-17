Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $6.22 on Wednesday, hitting $194.32. 2,014,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

