Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268,809 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Intel worth $1,178,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Intel by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 19,837,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,115,322. The company has a market capitalization of $254.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

