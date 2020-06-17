Invesco Ltd. Acquires 387,124 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,532,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,124 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Yum China worth $1,599,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 183,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 300,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 66,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

NYSE YUMC traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,339. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

