Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,504,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,303,263 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Verizon Communications worth $1,101,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 79,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. 9,925,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,446,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

