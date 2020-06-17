Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,509,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834,386 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.71% of Citigroup worth $1,495,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 21,097,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,327,130. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

