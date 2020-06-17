Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,822 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,065,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.2% in the first quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 173.4% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,451.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $984.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,389.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,347.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.