Invesco Ltd. Has $1.26 Billion Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,620,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,797,980 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,260,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 52,811 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 44,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,599,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,519,442. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

