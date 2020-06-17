Invesco Ltd. Has $1.46 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Visa worth $1,455,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 7,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,215,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $195,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,892,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Shares of V traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.56. 5,600,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,895. The company has a market cap of $372.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

