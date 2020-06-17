Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655,384 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.55% of Philip Morris International worth $1,760,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,152,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

