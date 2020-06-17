Invesco Ltd. Sells 293,699 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,803,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.69% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $1,027,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 3,355,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

