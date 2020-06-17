Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,992,228 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,819,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,042,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $3,053,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 77.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. 4,926,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

