Invesco Ltd. Sells 837,043 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,868,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,043 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,105,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 192,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Anthem by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Anthem stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,327. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

