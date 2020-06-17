Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV Sells 368,454 Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,454 shares during the period. Twin River Worldwide accounts for about 2.9% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned 1.54% of Twin River Worldwide worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRWH traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 241,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,318. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Twin River Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

