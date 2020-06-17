iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $311.97. The stock had a trading volume of 342,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

