iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $163,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.72. The company had a trading volume of 343,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,796. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

