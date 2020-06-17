iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Barings LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 2.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $139,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,736.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 846.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.79. 31,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,070. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $226.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

