iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barings LLC owned 2.65% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $140,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,476,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000.

OEF traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,878. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $152.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

