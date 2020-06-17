iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,091 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. 134,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,251. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

