Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 2,780 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2020

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $516,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Okta stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,013. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit