Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 2,780 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $516,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Okta stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,013. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 90.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.