JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. JD.Com comprises approximately 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.22% of JD.Com worth $1,309,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

JD traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $62.01. 20,590,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,893,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

