Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.96. 3,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$17.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.20.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.