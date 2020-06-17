Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.
KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.96. 3,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$17.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.20.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
