Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.78. 1,719,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $172.38 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.58. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.59.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

