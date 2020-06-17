Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 350.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,789. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

