London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

MCD stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,891. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

