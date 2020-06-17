London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $950,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 169.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,370,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.11. The firm has a market cap of $567.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

