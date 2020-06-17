Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.
NYSE MGU opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.
Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile
