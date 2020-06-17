Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE MGU opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.