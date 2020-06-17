Marketing Alliance Inc Plans Annual Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of MAAL stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Marketing Alliance has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Marketing Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

