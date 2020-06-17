Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 50.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.76. 2,551,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,575. The company has a market cap of $298.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

