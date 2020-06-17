Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $121,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

