MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2020

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

MiX Telematics has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 666.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.01.

MIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. First Analysis downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

