Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Duquesne Family Office LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,791 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 12.9% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $317,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.55.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,997,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,216. The company has a market capitalization of $196.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $458.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.05 and its 200-day moving average is $370.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

