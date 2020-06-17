Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.58. 6,763,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,355. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

