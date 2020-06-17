Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 213,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. 1,038,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

