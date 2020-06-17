Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 260 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. 868,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,854. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22.

