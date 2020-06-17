Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,819 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. 11,750,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,243,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

