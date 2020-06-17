Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 477 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,111.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,701 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,183. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

