Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 557 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 15,571,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,175,770. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

