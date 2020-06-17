Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,796,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 762,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.65. 7,315,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,335,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

