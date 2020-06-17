Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,725 shares of company stock valued at $45,466,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.44. 9,844,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,714,890. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.83 and its 200-day moving average is $270.71. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

