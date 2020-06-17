Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 631,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

