Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,452.54. 1,396,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,547. The company has a market capitalization of $991.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,389.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,345.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

