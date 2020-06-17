Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $2,851,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,050,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,943 shares of company stock worth $7,098,996 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $299.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,071. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.94 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

