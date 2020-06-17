Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.56. 5,600,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $372.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.35. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

