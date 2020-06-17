Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $522,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 308.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. 652,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,505. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

