Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,634. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

