Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 26,038,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,278,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

