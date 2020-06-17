Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,208. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

